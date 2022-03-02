With the 2022 King of the Baggers (KotB) season opener less than two weeks away, marquee competitors are wrapping up their final preparations. Indian Motorcycle already announced its six-rider lineup (Factory and privateer) for 2022. Not to be outdone by its rival, Harley-Davidson follows close behind, announcing its 2022 Factory riders and contingency program.

Last year, Kyle Wyman capped off his first season in the Screamin’ Eagle Harley-Davidson Factory team by winning the 2021 KotB championship. Despite receiving elbow surgery halfway through the year, Wyman wrapped up the 2021 title in dominant fashion at the legendary Laguna Seca Raceway. Donning the number 1 plate, Wyman hopes to retain his crown in 2022.

Luckily, Kyle Wyman will have the best wingman on the grid in his brother Travis Wyman. The younger Wyman joined the Harley-Davidson Factory team for only two races last year, but a second-place and fourth-place finish bolstered number 10 to fifth in the overall standings.

In 2022, both Wymans will pilot a Harley-Davidson Road Glide powered by a race-prepped Screamin’ Eagle Milwaukee-Eight 131ci (2,147cc) V-twin throughout the seven-race series.

“The MotoAmerica King of the Baggers race series provides exciting racing on motorcycles everyone can relate to,” stated Harley-Davidson CEO Jochen Zeitz, Chairman. “For Harley-Davidson, King of the Baggers is also an opportunity to demonstrate the championship-winning capabilities of our industry-leading performance baggers and to showcase our Screamin’ Eagle performance products and engineering capabilities. The lessons we learn on the track benefit the performance parts we develop for Harley-Davidson customers around the world.”

While the Motor Company won’t support privateer teams in 2022, the brand will make race-developed components from the 2021 season available to Harley-Davidson KotB riders. Teams interested in the competition-bred parts should reach out to their local H-D dealership for pricing and availability.

Along with the parts program, Harley-Davidson will offer a $110,000 cash contingency. Hog riders finishing from first through tenth place will receive a payout following each race. Should a Harley team win the 2022 KotB championship, the MoCo will reward the title-winning rider with $35,000. With the stakes raised by both Indian and Harley, we can’t wait for the KotB racing to get underway at the Daytona International Speedway on March 12, 2022.