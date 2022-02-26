While at least 500 people in the world are happy with their 2017 1299 Ducati Superleggeras, how do you think the owner of “number” XXX/500 feels? Probably extremely elated because the listing on Bring a Trailer is fetching thousands on the auction block.

What sets this particular unit apart from the rest of the “normal” Superleggeras is its all-black fairings instead of the traditional Rosso Red colorway that we’ve typically come to associate with Ducati, or pretty much any vehicle that is Italian. Let’s just say that this is a bike that is deserving of its deviation from the norm partly because of its extra-special number, though, I wouldn’t necessarily call it a number since its plaque reads XXX/500.

So what does that mean? Essentially, this could mean that it is a special unit that was made outside of the production run of the Ducati Superleggeras of its generation. As it stands, the 2017 year model marks the last time that the Italian brand has gone with its well-loved L-twin layout for its “super light” superbike, before switching over to the V4 engine layout as seen in Ducati’s MotoGP race bikes.

With that being said, the last of the L-Twin Superleggeras are no slouches when it comes to performance, and it is still the case with this one. With 1,285ccs to play with, the 1299 Superleggera features a Superquadro Desmodromic system that has four valves per cylinder and produces 215 horsepower, which is more than enough to stand up to the current crop of V4s from the Ducati stable or pretty much any other manufacturer in the market today.

On top of that, quite literally, is a unique set of fairings that set this bike apart from the rest of the Superleggeras. It is already rare to see a Superleggera in the wild, but seeing one finished in bare carbon fiber is another story. What’s more is that this particular example came from the factory without the Rosso Red paint, which adds to the allure and affirms my assumptions as to why the current bid of $41,000 USD makes sense.

This bike’s price could still go up, and there’s only about one day left before the auction period ends. As such, this bike could still sell for way more than the current bid, so be sure to log on to Bring a Trailer and prepare your checkbooks before Monday, February 28, 2022.