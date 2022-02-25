With all the newness in Ducati’s 2022 lineup, there’s plenty to get excited about. If you’re in the U.S. or Canada, the team from Bologna’s Ready 4 Red tour may be headed to a town near you. It’s your chance to check out the new DesertX, Multistrada V4 S, Multistrada V4 Pikes Peak, Panigale V4 S, Streetfighter V2, and Streetfighter V4 SP up close and in person, with refreshments, music, and a festive atmosphere.

Ducati North America advises that while each event will showcase the new lineup, every shop has its own flavor—and every Ready 4 Red event will have its own style, as well. Since we’re still in pandemic times, DNA has EventBrite pages set up for attendees to pre-register their attendance to keep things manageable. Walk-ins cannot be accommodated, and all local COVID-19 regulations will be followed at each of these events. Finally, each of these events will take place between 7 p.m. and 9 p.m. at each date/venue listed.

Here’s a list of upcoming Ducati Ready 4 Red 2022 events across the U.S.:

February 25, 2022: The Houston Event Venue in Houston, Texas

February 26, 2022: Advanced Motorsports Ducati Dallas in Dallas, Texas

March 1, 2022: Ducati Austin in Austin, Texas

March 4, 2022: Otto Car Club in Phoenix, Arizona

March 5, 2022: The Lane in San Diego, California

March 17, 2022: Bike Shed Motorcycle Club in Los Angeles, California

March 19, 2022: Gallery 308 in San Francisco, California

March 22, 2022: MotoCorsa in Portland, Oregon

March 23, 2022: The 101 in Seattle, Washington

March 25, 2022: Harrison Eurosports in Salt Lake City, Utah

March 26, 2022: TBA in Denver, Colorado

If you’re in Canada, the Ready 4 Red tour will host the following events in 2022:

March 10, 2022: The Pipe Shop in Vancouver, British Columbia

March 15, 2022: Argyll Motorsports in Edmonton, Alberta

March 17, 2022: Blackfoot Motosports in Calgary, Alberta

March 31, 2022: The Symes in Toronto, Ontario

April 13, 2022: Moto Vanier in Québec City, Québec

April 14, 2022: Ducati Montréal in Montréal, Québec

We’ll include links to the official EventBrite pages for both the American and Canadian tours in our Sources so you can register if you’re interested.