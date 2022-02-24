In September, 2021, Swedish electric bike maker CAKE unveiled the Makka, its minimalist, stylish, entry-level urban runabout. At an MSRP of $4,000, it’s still the most affordable little electric scoot in the bakery—and now, as of February 2022, it’s about to get a whole lot brighter. I don’t know about you, but I personally love bright colors on bikes. So, let’s grab our sunglasses and check it out.



The appropriately-named Makka Prism package was unveiled in Venice Beach, California—and when you get a look at it, that location makes complete sense. What is it, exactly? The Prism package contains a top shield, a bottom shield, and a single bracket made from 6061 aluminum alloy.

The shields are both transparent—and come in a range of colors you can mix and match at your leisure. The whole thing is sold as a kit, so you can mix right from the drop when you place your order with CAKE. If you’re going to have an urban runabout, you’re going to want at least a little protection from the elements—so why not make it bright and cheerful?

Gallery: CAKE Makka Prism

5 Photos

It’s an excellent opportunity to customize your Makka, too. The kits cost $280 apiece—so it’s not quite as cheap as chips. Still, you could easily spend a whole lot more on a range of accessories for different bikes, from low-speed electrics like this to superbikes. That $280 pricetag doesn’t include shipping—but not to worry, CAKE lists that added cost as being just another $20 worldwide.

What kinds of colors are available? Both the top and the bottom shields come in your choice of eight separate colors, all ready for you to mix and match as you see fit. Choose from smoked, sky blue, clear, green, orange, pink, purple, and yellow options that fit right onto your Makka with ease.

The Makka is one of CAKE’s newest options, and is currently scheduled to begin rolling out to owners sometime in May, 2022. Top speed is 45 kilometers per hour (or 28 mph), and the Makka has an estimated range of 54 kilometers (33.5 miles) of mixed city riding on a single charge. The E.U. allows riders to use the Makka without the need for a motorcycle license. Rules and regulations vary by local region, so be sure to check what the rules are in your area before buying if you don’t already have a motorbike license.