As soon as Swiss motorcycle whisperer Fritz W. Egli first coaxed one of his specially-built Vincents to his first Swiss Hill Climb Championship victory in 1968, his path in life was clear. The man was, quite simply, put on this earth to make motorcycle chassis better. While he started with Vincents, he was an equal-opportunity builder and crafted successful Suzuki, Honda, Ducati, Kawasaki, Yamaha, and Triumph-powered machines through the coming decades.

That’s what he’s best-known for, perhaps—but in 2024, that’s about to change. While Fritz Egli is very much still around, he officially handed over the reins of his Egli Motorradtechnik AG workshop to Alexander Frei in 2015. Frei continues to operate the business in accordance with Egli’s standards and traditions in Bettwil, Switzerland. In 2019, the team began working on a brand-new motorcycle—and one that will, for the first time, feature a V-twin engine built in-house by Egli.

The company is understandably keeping its cards extremely close to its chest—after all, if all goes according to plan, it won’t introduce its extremely limited-run bike until 2024. According to Swiss publication Moto.ch, it’s a 1400cc mill, but that’s about all Egli has said so far. Oh, and the company is developing just about everything in house, except perhaps the brakes and the ABS system.

While the company is small, its equipment is reportedly state-of-the-art. CNC, CAD, 3D printing capability, and a dedicated carbon fiber department are all present and accounted for. The company is currently working toward E.U. homologation as a designer in anticipation of the launch of this bike.

As you’d probably imagine, production will be kept small, with the intention of producing around 12 or so bikes per year. Something this special will also not come cheap—with an MSRP reportedly somewhere just over 100,000 Swiss francs, or approximately $108,566.

Whether you plan to buy one, or you’re a window shopper like many of us, it will nonetheless be interesting to see what this 100 percent Egli-built machine looks like in its final form.