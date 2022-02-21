Are you a scooter lover who’s looking to fill up your 2022 calendar with a bit more fun? If so, then you’ll be pleased to hear that Amerivespa is back on the calendar for 2022. Like so many other events of all kinds, the annual scooter rally sponsored by the Vespa Club of America was canceled for the past two years. The most recent Amerivespa took place in 2019 in beautiful Lake Geneva, Wisconsin.

For 2022, Amerivespa will be a production of VCOA and the Twin Cities Scooter Collective. It’s scheduled to take place from June 22 through 26, 2022, in Minneapolis/St. Paul, Minnesota. Additionally, it’s Amerivespa’s 30th anniversary, so that fact combined with the two-year hiatus mean the 2022 rally will probably be one that scooter fans won’t want to miss. Yes, all scooter fans—not just Vespa owners. Any and all makes and models of scooters are welcome and encouraged to attend.

What can you expect? All the kinds of things you’d expect at a rally, including plenty of rides, activities, meet n’ greets, live music and entertainment, food, and general summertime excitement with hundreds of scooters. As with all events in the roaring ‘20s, there’s an understood caveat—be sure to check the official Amerivespa website and/or social media presences closer to the end of June, in the event that any details change between now and then.

Organizers have an online registration page set up, so you can pre-register to ensure that you get the t-shirt size you want, as well as your meal preference. It will be possible to register on the day and on-site, but there won’t be any promises about available t-shirt sizes or meals.

If you registered for Amerivespa 2020 and did not request a refund, you are already registered for 2022 and don’t need to register again. However, if you did request a refund due to the cancellation of the event, then you’ll need to re-register for 2022. We’ll put a link to the Registration page in our Sources for easy access.