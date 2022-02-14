The fastest production motorcycle in the world, the Kawasaki Ninja H2 R, had some pretty humble origins. Given the look of this 1973 H2 Mach IV, it can make you wonder, “how the heck did it manage to pull off a 12-second quarter-mile?”

This lot is a 1973 year model Kawasaki H2 Mach IV, the successor to the brand’s H2 Mach III. Unlike the Mach III, this model came 250 more cubic centimeters but it still kept the three-cylinder layout all done up in a two-stroke package that was all-new and not a bored-up version of the 500cc motor found in the Mach III.

It took a full year for this bike to get restored, and the work was done by Brian Hilvety. Paintwork, powder-coating. For its mechanicals, the bike underwent an engine, transmission, wheels, suspension, and other rebuilds to bring it back into show condition.

The Kawasaki Mach IV is a three-cylinder motorcycle that had 748ccs of displacement and it made 71 horsepower and 57 pound-feet of torque. The bike’s fueled by a set of overhauled Mikuni VM30SC carburetors, and power courses through a five-speed transmission. All this kit meant that the H2 was the fastest-accelerating motorcycle back in 1973.

One unique feature of this bike is its automatic drive chain oiler. Modern motorcycles use o-ring or x-ring chains, but back then drivetrains required a little more love. This was a rather ingenious way to make sure that your chain was lubed up. Apart from that, the bike is also an award winner for the Best Vintage prize from Chapter 77 of the Antique Motorcycle Club of America at the 2021 Victory Moto Show.

While it may seem like an average-looking vintage motorcycle, those in the know will agree that its $30,000 USD price tag does hold some weight to it. The bike’s in immaculate condition and it has an award to back it up as well. The bidding period ends on Thursday, February 17, 2022, and the price still has a chance to go up so make sure to place your bids before the clock expires.