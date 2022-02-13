Homologation specials are special, and this one comes with its original box, or crate rather. Collectible toys are more desirable the older they get and if they’re untouched and sealed inside their boxes. The same rings true for motorcycles as well since they can be called toys, right? Just how much can an unridden Kawasaki ZX-7R still in its crate fetch at auction? Over double the amount of one with a few miles on it, apparently.

Iconic Motorbike Auctions listed a Kawasaki homologation special from the brand's storied ZX line. The bike alone with a few miles on the clock can fetch a few thousand dollars (about $16,000 USD based on one of its sold lots), but this one is still in its original box without the front wheel attached.

There are standard Kawasaki ZX-7Rs made in the early 90s, but Kawi collectors who are familiar with the brand know that the “K” model of the ZX-7R was the motorcycle to get if you could get it. Built between 1991 and 1992, these bikes were made in limited numbers so Kawasaki could participate in the AMA Superbike competition. The homologation status alone makes this one heck of a Kawi and bid prices are rocketing sky-high for this iconic model.

At the time of this article’s writing, the current bid is set at $40,100 USD. Other units of the homologation special with a few miles on the clock go for way less, but the unboxing experience adds over double the amount to the bid price and that can go up even more given that the auction still has about four days left before a winning bidder gets to go home with it.

Even if it is from 1992, the ZX-7R was said to throw down some rather modern figures. Don’t forget that this bike is still carbureted, and it still made 120 horsepower. All that power coursed through its six-speed close-ratio gearbox, and the fueling was supplied by Keihin 39 mm carburetor system. Kawasaki was able to achieve a higher redline compared to the standard ZX-7R at the time, and the homologation model weighed 10 pounds less than the standard J model of the ZX-7R.

Bidders are going crazy over this bike, as the seller’s bid price has been met. If you really want this bike, you have until February 17, 2022, to place your bids, and it’s safe to say that there’ll probably never be another bike like this in this condition with its original shipping crate, so act fast.