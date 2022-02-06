The modern Triumph Trident name didn’t come from anywhere. This is that bike’s grandaddy, a 1975 Triumph Trident T160. If you’re not a fan of the modern Trident, then here’s a refurbished unit listed on Bring a Trailer.

In 1968, Triumph and Birmingham Small Arms Company (BSA) created this model, under the Trident name for Triumph, and the Rocket 3 name for BSA. The bike had a production run from 1968 to 1975, which makes this bike the last year model from Triumph. This bike competed with the likes of the Honda CB750 during its time, and it was one of the bikes that were part of Triumph's plan to extend beyond the realm of its 650cc parallel-twin engines. As such, it’s one of the first three-cylinder models from the brand, and we all know what happened with Triumph and its triples.

After that brief history lesson, let’s get into the unit a little more. The bike is finished in a two-tone white and red color scheme. The 2.5-gallon fuel tank even has gold pinstriping and Triumph’s heritage badging. The side covers also feature the Triumph Trident logos on each side finished in gold. That tank feeds an inline triple with 740ccs of displacement fueled by three carburetors.

While the modern incarnation has 17-inch wheels, the Trident T160 comes with 19-inch wire-spoked wheels. The owner was able to replace the pads in the Lockheed brake calipers. Lockheed also provided the master cylinders and hydraulic lines on this bike, but unlike a modern motorcycle, it has solid discs. A classic touch, but a sign of the times. Damping duties are provided for by a pair of Koni shocks in the rear and a 35-millimeter telescopic fork in the front.

The total mileage on this bike is 19,000 miles, but the seller only rode 25 of what’s on the odometer. The bike underwent refurbishment in 2020, receiving an engine refresh along with the red and white paint job. The overhaul of the engine included boring and honing the cylinders, ported cylinder heads, new pistons, and rings. Safe to say that this bike will run well given the amount of work that the seller has put into restoring its engine.

The current bid for this bike is at $13,000 USD. The bidding ends On Saturday, February 12, 2022, si place your bids before it’s too land.