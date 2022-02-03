Whenever you buy a brand new bike, make sure you get these two items sorted away before you clock in a lot of miles. There are many brands out there that already have accessories for Yamaha’s sportbike, but if you want something different, then TBR may just be the brand for you.

France is where Top Block Racing (TBR) hails from, and the accessories manufacturer has two new additions to its catalog that offer R7 owners extra protection and added style for their bikes.

The first accessory is probably the first thing that you want to get right after, or even before, you buy your shiny and new motorcycle. TBR makes a pair of frame sliders that are precision machined and come with TBR's Shock Absorber System (SAS). The sliders are attached to the sides of the R7’s frame, and the shock dampening pad softens the fall, and can better save your bike should it come into contact with unforgiving asphalt. The end of the slider is also made from a low-friction synthetic material, and it bolts on tidy to the frame with a little splash of color brought on because of the SAS damper. The kit retails for about $ 270 USD or € 238 EUR. Quite pricey, but the SAS could make a huge difference for you and your motorcycle should you end up in a crash. What’s weird is that the site lists it at a part for the MT-09, so it looks like it’s compatible with either Yamaha model.

Next to it in the catalog is TBR’s license plate holder, or tail tidy as we like to call it. It’s milled out of aluminum, and it adheres to European license plate standards for motorcycles. The tidy will reuse the R7’s stock indicators as well, but you’re free to replace these indicators with something snazzier down the line if you so desire. The plate holder is also bolt-on and easy to install. It also comes with a plate light and reflector support. You can get this part for € 127.60 EUR, which translates to about $ 145 USD. It is also worth noting that this piece is interchangeable between the MT-07 and R7.

All of TBR’s products are also covered by a two-year warranty, and if you want to check the products out more, you can head to the brand’s website.