Like so many things, the world-famous Erzbergrodeo hard enduro classic was unfortunately canceled for 2020 and 2021. While the ongoing pandemic shut it and a whole host of other racing and riding events down temporarily, though, there was simply no way that it wouldn’t come back as soon as it could.

Sure enough, as of January, 2022, organizers are preparing to host the 26th Erzbergrodeo in Styria later this year. If all goes according to schedule, it should take place from June 16 through 19, 2022—and the excitement level among participants and enthusiasts alike is high.

“We currently have 1,200 registered participants from all over Europe. We are in close contact with interested drivers from other continents, so we have to wait for the Corona-related development with any travel restrictions,” event organizer Karl Katoch told Speedweek.

“We can assume that by April we will have reached a packed starting field with the usual prominent names for the Red Bull Erzbergrodeo. The Erzbergrodeo will provide additional explosiveness in 2022 as a round of the FIM Hard Enduro World Championship,” Katoch concluded.

Clearly, there are several months to go in between the end of January and June, 2022. As we’ve already seen throughout this pandemic, circumstances can and do change very quickly as new variants of concern and mitigation strategies arise. That makes the logistics of planning an event like this, which were already a challenge, even more difficult.

Still, organizers are optimistic. Everyone’s craving a respite from the stresses of the world, and what better way to find it than this particular brand of madness? Sun, dirt, mud, and motos—it's all good for the soul, even if your washing machine may not have kind words for you afterward.

Advance ticket sales are available as of the time of writing (January 28, 2022), via the official Red Bull Erzbergrodeo website. Presale prices are good through May 31, 2022, after which point all tickets purchased will be full price. Kids 13 and under get in free with adults, too!