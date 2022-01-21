Most riders are always on the lookout for opportunities to improve their skills, and that’s true no matter what type of riding you like to do. If you’re looking to advance your road racing and track skills, though, you’ll definitely want to know what the American Historic Racing Motorcycle Association (AHRMA) has in store for the 2022 season. For 2022, AHRMA has announced Ed Bargy as its Official Starter—and the longtime motorcycle technique instructor will also be offering special workshops at AHRMA events throughout the season.

AHRMA will host Ed Bargy LLC Advanced Track Riding Technique Workshops at a handful of AHRMA track day events during the 2022 season. Due to the ongoing pandemic, mask-wearing, distancing, class limits of 12 students per event, and signature of COVID waivers will be required to attend. Both currently-licensed racers and non-racers who simply want to improve their skills are eligible to participate, as long as they’re AHRMA members.

For 2022, the official Ed Bargy LLC Advanced Track Riding Technique Workshop schedule is as follows:

February 17, 2022—Roebling Road Raceway, Bloomingdale, Georgia

March 17, 2022—Carolina Motorsports Park, Kershaw, South Carolina

June 16, 2022—New Jersey Motorsports Park, Millville, New Jersey

August 25, 2022—Blackhawk Farms Raceway, South Beloit, Illinois

These workshops will be offered in addition to AHRMA’s Academy of Road Racing School, which all AHRMA racers must pass before they’re eligible to race in AHRMA events. It’s intended for both new and returning road racers, and is taught by AHRMA member Mark Morrow. If you’re interested in getting into AHRMA road racing, this class is offered at every event on the 2022 AHRMA calendar except for AHRMA Classic Motofest at Daytona International Speedway, the AHRMA Classic MotoFest of Monterey at WeatherTech Raceway Laguna Seca, and the Barber Vintage Festival.

The Ed Bargy LLC Advanced Riding Techniques Workshop registration fee is $525. If you’re interested in signing up for either of these courses, you can sign up on their website.