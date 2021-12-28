Back in March, 2021, Royal Enfield first teamed up with U.K. mental health organization Campaign Against Living Miserably (CALM), in order to help raise awareness among U.K. riders about bettering mental health by simply talking about things. Riders naturally flock together over that shared passion, which makes it easier to talk about what else is going on in your life, as well.

Now it’s December, 2021, and the new year is just around the corner. The holidays can be especially rough on our collective mental health, so Royal Enfield U.K. is once again teaming up with CALM—this time, to do a raffle. It’s called “Open It Up – The Big Raffle.” If you’re a U.K. rider, you can participate through March 31, 2022 to help raise funds to promote mental health awareness and suicide prevention.

In total, Enfield and several of its partners are giving away 10 prize packages to raffle winners—including a shiny new Continental GT 650 for one lucky winner. Each ticket costs just £5.00 apiece (just under $7), and you can purchase unlimited tickets to enter this raffle.

In addition to the grand prize of a custom-painted, one-of-a-kind Continental GT 650, other prizes include a variety of motorcycle school experiences, event passes, collaborative apparel gift packages from Belstaff and the Bike Shed, and more. Enfield says that winners will be announced shortly after the raffle ends, but haven’t provided information about a specific date or method of notification.

Overall, Enfield and CALM say they want to “develop long-term cultural changes to get more people talking about mental health issues within the motorcycling world and beyond.” It’s an admirable goal, and considering the fact that most riders agree that our shared passion definitely helps our mental health on some level, this partnership makes all kinds of sense.

This particular raffle is only for U.K. residents, but perhaps Enfield might consider similar sorts of efforts elsewhere in the world in the future. We’ll link the raffle page down in our Sources so you can check it out if you want to enter.