If you’re a major Ducati fan, then you may already have anticipated the release of the 2021 Ducati Corse yearbook. Every year, the Ducati Corse yearbook gathers some of the best two-wheeled motorsports photography of the year that was into a single volume, published by Artioli Editore 1899 of Modena, Italy. It’s now December 27, 2021, as we write this—and your wait for this year’s volume is officially over.

Since Ducati Corse fields a number of teams across a range of different series, that’s exactly what you’ll find inside the 2021 yearbook. From MotoGP to Australian SBK, indulge yourself in a trip backward to see the likes of Francesco “Pecco” Bagnaia, Jack Miller, Scott Redding, Michael Ruben Rinaldi, and multiple Ducati Corse team members in action over the course of the year.

It’s all beautifully packaged in a hardcover, large-format volume that measures 30 centimeters by 30 centimeters—or just under one foot square. It’s a full 208 pages long and features 200 full-color images throughout its pages. The Ducati Corse 2021 yearbook also comes with a dust jacket, and the text inside is in both Italian and English to reach a wide audience of Ducatisti around the world.

Gallery: 2021 Ducati Corse Yearbook

Now that you’re done shopping for everyone else, it’s the perfect time to get yourself something nice. If the idea of a nice Ducati racing coffee table volume appeals, MSRP is €52, or about $59. It’s currently listed at a discount on the Artioli Editore 1899 website, bringing the price down to €44.20, or about $50.

Various bookstores may also have this volume in stock as well, although pricing and availability will vary by region. If you want this volume in your collection, and you also want to support a great local bookstore in your area, the ISBN is 978-88-7792-190-1. That way, you can ask about a special order if your favorite book shop doesn’t already have it in stock.