Graft EV is a Taiwanese company that specializes in electric off-roaders, fielding four-wheelers like its QD.41 ATV and XC.24 UTV. The two-wheeler in the lineup is the E0.12, which is a lightweight and low-maintenance dirtbike that can be taken out without much maintenance or worry.

Dirt bikers know that light is might, and Graft has tons of that in its lightweight E0.12. The frame itself is made up of milled aluminum, with titanium connecting elements that were made in a 3D printer. Continuing the lightweight trend are the aluminum rear swingarm and the carbon fiber 21-inch wheels. All in all, the bike reaches a very manageable 50 kilograms or just about 110 pounds.

Handling is, well, handled by a set of telescopic forks and a central spring strut from Fox. Yes, the same Fox that makes some of the best bicycle and off-road suspensions for motorcycles. It’s adjustable as well, and the brakes are also discs all around.

As for its instrumentation, a digital gauge pod is nestled right in the frame of the bike, and it gives you data like your speed and motor RPM all in a neat easy-to-read package.

The rear sprocket is also pretty massive for the bike’s size. The engine is no slouch, as it makes 20 kilowatts, or around 26 horsepower, which makes it on par with other 200 to 250cc motorcycles. That same rear sprocket helps it get up to 440 Nm of torque or 324 pound-feet of torque. Powering its motor is a two-cell battery pack that is frame mounted on both sides, and as a plus, it is also removable. Graft hasn’t published the battery capacity of its cell at the time of this article’s publishing.

For durability, the model is rated for the IP67 standard, which means that it can take a dive of 30 seconds underwater without damage. It’s a pretty useful rating for the dirt trails, especially after a light shower softens up the ground.

At the time of writing, this bike isn’t yet available. Graft has a website for you to check out, but as it stands it could be one of the more worthwhile electric enduros to look out for.