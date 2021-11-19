Spanish motorcycle manufacturer Macbor offers an assortment of adventure bikes, naked bikes, and modern classics. Despite that well-rounded lineup, Macbor is absent from the popular 500cc neo-retro segment. With models like the Benelli Leoncino as its main competitor, Macbor enters the category with the new Eight Mile 500 platform.

Macbor’s Eight Mile model captures the café racer style with an air-cooled modern classic, but the new Eight Mile 500 variants add some modern flavor to the mix. Borrowing the 471cc parallel-twin found in Macbor’s Montana XR5 500 adventure bike, the Eight Mile 500 produces 47 horsepower and 31.7 lb-ft of torque. The liquid-cooled, fuel-injected mill also benefits from the brand’s dual oxygen sensor that optimizes performance and fuel efficiency.

Gallery: 2022 Macbor Eight Mile 500 STR & SCR

7 Photos

Macbor offers the Eight Mile 500 in a scrambler (SCR) and roadster (STR) variant. Both trims sport a single-sided swingarm, low-slung exhaust, and wheel hugger license hanger. However, the STR goes for an 18-inch front wheel while the SCR adopts a 19-incher for off-road riding. Both bikes benefit from a 41mm KYB USD fork and KYB monoshock, but the SCR’s suspension is adjustable. The taller suspension on the scrambler variant also results in 7.7 inches of travel up front and 7.9 inches in the rear.

The STR comes with road tires and the SCR favors semi-knobbies. The two bikes share a braking system though, with Nissin calipers, dual 298mm front discs, and a single 240mm rear rotor. The braking system is also equipped with selectable ABS to adapt to both road and dirt riding. LED lighting, a digital display, and a USB port complete the Eight Mile 500 package.

Macbor offers the Eight Mile 500 STR for €6,299 ($7,100 USD) and the Eight Mile SCR goes for €6,499 ($7,350 USD).