Metzeler Releases New Sizes For Sportec M9 RR

The adventure-touring segment has branched out quite a bit in recent years. There are now off-road capable ADV machines such as the new Tuareg 660 and Ténéré 700, street-focused machines like the Versys 650, and bikes which sit somewhere in the middle, such as Honda's CB500X and the Suzuki V-Strom 650. While all these machines can, to a certain degree, handle off-roading, there's no denying that some bikes are better equipped than others.

As such, outfitting your ADV machine with tires designed for a specific purpose is an excellent way to tweak your bike's configuration. Folks who wish to use their adventure bikes for sporty street riding may find it difficult to source performance-oriented tires for their bikes, given the 19-inch front wheel. To address this, Metzeler has released new sizes of its supersport tire, the Sportec M9 RR, catering directly to the street-focused adventure rider. As a lot of you may certainly be aware, a set of super grippy tires can really transform the way a bike handles, especially on twisty roads with rapid directional changes.

The Metzeler Sportec M9 RR was introduced early in 2020, and is the company's newest Supersport tire. It was designed to offer maximum grip for use on the track, but can also withstand the rigors of everyday use on public roads. It was launched with the high-performance sportbike and naked bike segment in mind, as such, was intended for use on bikes with 17-inch front and rear wheels. Now, the Sportec M9 RR will be made available with the 120/70 R 19 front and 170/60 R 17 rear sizes. Metzeler hopes that the M9 RR will be able to offer sharp and dynamic handling to adventure bike riders looking to make their machines just a tad more sporty.

Apart from sporting new sizes catering to adventure bikes, the Sportec M9 RR also features revisions in its structure to account for the size and weight of ADV machines. These bikes tend to be heavier, taller, and subject to greater loads than naked bikes and sportbikes, so Metzeler has reinforced the sidewalls to provide more longevity, without compromising on compliance. The new sizes of the Sportec M9 RR are expected to hit the market in November, 2021. Meanwhile, higher speed 60W and 72W variantes will be launched in March 2022.