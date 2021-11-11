Ducati introduced the first blind spot-detection technology in a motorcycle with the 2021 Ducati Multistrada V4 S. The radar-equipped system alerts the rider to cars and motorcycles alike. On the other hand, not all blind spot tech in automobiles accurately detect motorbikes. Now, Honda will launch a new Honda Sensing 360 to account for vehicles of all sizes and speeds.

With five radar units—one on each corner and one in the front—a front wide-angle camera, and a steering wheel grip sensor, the new system casts a sensory range around the entire vehicle. Honda claims that the Sensing 360’s comprehensive coverage effectively removes blind spots in order to enhance collision avoidance. The next-generation system aligns with Honda’s goal to reduce traffic collision fatalities to zero by 2050. The company will implement Sensing 360 into Honda models and Acura Watch into Acura models starting in 2022.

"Honda Sensing 360 represents the next major step in what has already been an industry-leading application of safety and driver-assistive technologies," said American Honda Motor Co. VP of Product Planning Gary Robinson. "Honda will continue to advance our technologies to improve safety for everyone sharing the road and play a leading role in realizing a collision-free society."

In addition to Honda’s efforts, the European New Car Assessment Program (Euro NCAP) will now account for motorcycles in its testing protocols. Based in Brussels, the organization consists of transportation ministries, automobile clubs, and insurance associations. Euro NCAP tests include automotive assistance and emergency braking systems. The trials already include adaptive cruise control and proximity detection of pedestrians and cyclists, but new protocols call for test of a car approaching a stationary motorcycle, a motorbike traveling at 50 km/h, and a bike turning at an intersection.

Hopefully, the new systems and tests will result in better-performing safety systems in both cars and motorcycles. With such wide-ranging changes, maybe Honda can reach its ambitious goal by 2050.