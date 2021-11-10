In 2021, premium European brands Ducati, BMW, and KTM introduced radar-assisted adaptive cruise control to the market. Ducati’s Multistrada V4 S took the touring-friendly feature one step further with a rear-facing radar unit for blindspot detection. While the radar technology ushered in a new level of safety for motorcycles, the premium price point didn’t make that technology accessible to most riders.

To serve the rest of the motorcycling world, RideVision offers an aftermarket solution compatible with all bikes and scooters. Consisting of a rear-facing camera, front-facing camera, two mirror alert indicators, and RideVision’s ECU algorithm, the system alerts riders to potentially dangerous situations.

At the front, RideVision warns the rider if they’re at risk of a forward collision or if they’re following too close to the vehicle ahead. When fellow motorists approach the motorbike from the rear, the system provides blindspot notifications and aggressive overtake alerts. The two mirror indicators communicate rearward threats with orange lights while forward warnings emit an attention-grabbing red light.

The Israel-based brand has offered the RideVision 1 system for some time now, but the company is now expanding into the Australian market. To help gain a foothold Down Under, RideVision is offering its Lite version an $895 AUD and its Pro edition at $570 AUD with a $20 AUD monthly subscription (18-month minimum). While the Pro touts all the features found in the RideVision Lite variant, the subscription model also allows users to upgrade the system periodically.

The firm is also holding a special 20-percent off promotion for the first 10 customers that buy a RideVision Lite or Pro model. No, the RideVision collision avoidance system isn’t cheap, but it’s a lot less money than the Ducati Multistrada V4 S’s $24,095 price tag