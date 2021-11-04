Are you the kind of rider who likes to keep going, no matter what the weather? For those of us who don’t live where it’s warm and sunny all the time, that often means riding when it’s cold and/or wet. Even if those aren’t ideal conditions, we’d still rather be riding than not—so we need gear that can help us. That’s exactly why Dainese made its Thunder Gore-Tex gloves.

The Thunder Gore-Tex glove is a waterproof, breathable short glove with some padding and insulation to help keep your digits warm on those colder rides. Construction consists of a reinforced goatskin leather palm, a breathable and waterproof Gore-Tex membrane to keep your hands dry, and thermal Dexfil padding to keep your hands warm.

An adjustable cuff strap helps you dial in the fit just right around your wrists, while elasticated fabric, pre-curved fingers, and stretch inserts on the fingers help the gloves fit you like, well, a glove. There’s also reflectivity and added soft inserts on areas where you want them. For protection, the knuckles feature Dainese’s Techno rigid protectors to guard against impacts. Relatedly, these gloves carry a CE level 1 protection rating to EN 13594/2015 Standard cat. II.

Gallery: Dainese Thunder Gore-Tex gloves

13 Photos

Other handy (no pun intended, but I’ll take it) features include Dainese Smart Touch, which is simply the company’s name for its capacitive touch finger so you can operate your smartphone with your gloves on. There’s also a visor wiper on the left thumb in case you need it.

Dainese’s Thunder Gore-Tex gloves come in your choice of black or red colorways, and are offered in men’s sizes XS to XXXL. MSRP is $189.95 in the U.S., though pricing and availability may vary in different international markets if that’s not where you’re located. As always, your best bet if you’re interested in these gloves is to check local pricing and availability with your local Dainese retailer.