On November 1, 2021, Motorcycle Ohio (a division of the Ohio Bureau of Motor Vehicles) announced that it’s making $2.5 million in funds available for certain entities offering certified motorcycle training in the state. Both government agencies and nonprofits can qualify if they offer training that enhances rider skills and offers certification.

That’s not all, though. While it’s easy to understand that good motorcycle training benefits all riders, as well as other road users, it can be expensive. That’s why Motorcycle Ohio is also making funding assistance available to qualifying applicants taking certain Basic Rider courses. Email the program at mogen@dps.ohio.gov to get more information about assistance, as applications are due in by December 31, 2021.

Motorcycle Ohio offers three courses of its own to riders: Basic Rider Skills, Basic Rider Skills for Returning Riders, and Basic Rider Skills 2. As of November 2, 2021, it also offers a list of Private Provider Training institutions with trainings and curriculum that have been approved by the Ohio Department of Public Safety.

Be aware that if you register for any Motorcycle Ohio course, there is currently a non-refundable $50 registration fee. If you find that you are unable to attend the class you’ve signed up for, it’s possible to transfer your registration to another session, or else assign someone else (like a family member or friend) to take your slot. However, both people involved in this transfer must email Motorcycle Ohio to make it happen.

Since it’s November, and Ohio is a Midwestern state with corresponding fall and winter weather, it’s probably no surprise that none of the courses are open for registration at the moment. If you’re interested in getting some training in with Motorcycle Ohio, you can always email to ask when they expect registration to open, probably sometime in early 2022.

According to the Ohio Department of Public Safety Crash Record System, rider fatalities dipped slightly and then rose to their highest number yet over the past five years. Reportedly, 200 riders died in Ohio in 2016, 157 in 2017, 144 in 2018, 160 in 2019, and 212 in 2020.

While we all know that riding carries some amount of risk, having good, solid training and skills to get yourself out of hairy situations on the road can make a big difference. No matter where you ride, it’s a good idea to work on your skills whenever and wherever you safely can. Like any activity, it’s the only way we get good at this thing we love.