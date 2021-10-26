In 2021, Yamaha revised its popular MT-09 with an 890cc engine, an updated chassis, and aggressive new aesthetics. Released just a few weeks later, the MT-07 remained the same plucky middleweight under the skin but gained similar styling cues to its bigger brother. With the MT-03, MT-07, and MT-09 sharing the same design language, the untouched MT-10 looked like the odd one out in 2021.

However, European approval-type documents reveal that both the MT-10 and MT-10 SP will follow in the MT-07 and MT-09's tracks in 2022. Starting with the R1-derived CP4 engine, Team Blue will retain the model’s 998cc capacity but a new exhaust and muffler could contribute to increased power figures. The current MT-10 touts 156 horsepower and 81.9 lb-ft of torque, but the 2022 model is anticipated to bump those numbers to 161.4 ponies and 82.6 lb-ft. Those figures also power the 2022 MT-10 to a 155-mph top speed, a small improvement over the current model’s 152-mph max.

While approval-type documents don’t divulge the MT-10's latest styling, the new dimensions hint at a revised design. The 31.5-inch width remains the same but the new 45.9-inch height is 2.2 inches taller than the outgoing MT and could point to a flyscreen or headlight cowl. The wheelbase also grows by .2 inches to 55.3 inches, which implies chassis refinements. Lastly, Yamaha packs 4.4 pounds onto the 2022 MT-10, with the standard trim weighing in at 467.4 pounds while the SP variant jumps to 471.8 pounds.

Of course, we fully expect the 2022 MT-10 to ditch its signature bug-eyed dual headlight setup and don the new cyclopic headlamp and slit LEDs that now define the MT family. Unfortunately, until Iwata releases official images of the new flagship naked bike, we can only speculate on its new styling. Fortunately, with Yamaha gearing up for EICMA 2021, it doesn’t seem like we won’t have to wait long for the new MT-10 to break cover.