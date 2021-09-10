The sixth-ever Motorcycle Cannonball began on September 9, 2021, in beautiful Sault Sainte Marie, Michigan. Over 120 riders signed up for the event, riding a wide variety of pre-1930s iron. Everything from Harley-Davidsons and Indians to Hendersons, Excelsiors, and Nortons all plan to take part.
Originally scheduled to run in September, 2020, organizers postponed the event due to the global pandemic. The rescheduled event started on Thursday, September 9, 2021, and riders are expected to cross the finish line on Sunday, September 26, 2021.
Details of the route are kept closely guarded while it’s being run, since successful navigation to checkpoints and each day’s stopping point for the night are part of the fun. However, the list of stopping points for the evening each day is as follows:
- Friday, September 10: Hagerty Headquarters, Traverse City, Michigan
- Saturday, September 11: Battle Creek Harley-Davidson, Battle Creek Michigan
- Sunday, September 12: Rip Rap Roadhouse, Dayton, Ohio
- Monday, September 13: Harley-Davidson of West Virginia, South Charleston, West Virginia
- Tuesday, September 14: Thunder Road Harley-Davidson, Danville, Virginia
- Wednesday, September 15: Myrtle Beach Harley-Davidson, Myrtle Beach, South Carolina
- Thursday, September 16: Spartanburg, South Carolina
- Friday, September 17: Dale’s Wheels Through Time, Maggie Valley, North Carolina
- Saturday, September 18: Bumpus Harley-Davidson, Murfreesboro, Tennessee
- Sunday, September 19: Rest Day
- Monday, September 20: Birmingham, Alabama
- Tuesday, September 21: Tunica, Mississippi
- Wednesday, September 22: Arkadelphia, Arkansas
- Thursday, September 23: Nacogdoches, Texas
- Friday, September 24: Victoria, Texas
- Saturday, September 25: Desperado Harley-Davidson, McAllen, Texas
- Sunday, September 26: South Padre Island Convention Center, South Padre Island, Texas
Scores are updated on the Motorcycle Cannonball website after they’re tallied each day. So far, 88 of the registered riders began the event, with only one not completing the first day. Points are awarded per miles ridden, with the first day encompassing 13 miles.
All but five riders scored the maximum points for the first day. Of those remaining five, two still kept their tallies in the positive numbers. Two more were assessed 100-point penalties, landing them at scores of –87 points each for the first day. The fifth rider was the one who did not complete the first day, and was awarded a DNF for their trouble.
Source: Motorcycle Cannonball
