The sixth-ever Motorcycle Cannonball began on September 9, 2021, in beautiful Sault Sainte Marie, Michigan. Over 120 riders signed up for the event, riding a wide variety of pre-1930s iron. Everything from Harley-Davidsons and Indians to Hendersons, Excelsiors, and Nortons all plan to take part.

Originally scheduled to run in September, 2020, organizers postponed the event due to the global pandemic. The rescheduled event started on Thursday, September 9, 2021, and riders are expected to cross the finish line on Sunday, September 26, 2021.

Details of the route are kept closely guarded while it’s being run, since successful navigation to checkpoints and each day’s stopping point for the night are part of the fun. However, the list of stopping points for the evening each day is as follows:

Friday, September 10: Hagerty Headquarters, Traverse City, Michigan

Saturday, September 11: Battle Creek Harley-Davidson, Battle Creek Michigan

Sunday, September 12: Rip Rap Roadhouse, Dayton, Ohio

Monday, September 13: Harley-Davidson of West Virginia, South Charleston, West Virginia

Tuesday, September 14: Thunder Road Harley-Davidson, Danville, Virginia

Wednesday, September 15: Myrtle Beach Harley-Davidson, Myrtle Beach, South Carolina

Thursday, September 16: Spartanburg, South Carolina

Friday, September 17: Dale’s Wheels Through Time, Maggie Valley, North Carolina

Saturday, September 18: Bumpus Harley-Davidson, Murfreesboro, Tennessee

Sunday, September 19: Rest Day

Monday, September 20: Birmingham, Alabama

Tuesday, September 21: Tunica, Mississippi

Wednesday, September 22: Arkadelphia, Arkansas

Thursday, September 23: Nacogdoches, Texas

Friday, September 24: Victoria, Texas

Saturday, September 25: Desperado Harley-Davidson, McAllen, Texas

Sunday, September 26: South Padre Island Convention Center, South Padre Island, Texas

Scores are updated on the Motorcycle Cannonball website after they’re tallied each day. So far, 88 of the registered riders began the event, with only one not completing the first day. Points are awarded per miles ridden, with the first day encompassing 13 miles.

All but five riders scored the maximum points for the first day. Of those remaining five, two still kept their tallies in the positive numbers. Two more were assessed 100-point penalties, landing them at scores of –87 points each for the first day. The fifth rider was the one who did not complete the first day, and was awarded a DNF for their trouble.