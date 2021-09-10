On August 31, 2021, KTM North America issued a safety recall for all 2022 Husqvarna FE 350S and FE 501S models due to the possibility of the front brake pads having been installed incorrectly. On affected bikes, there is a possibility that retaining clips can unfasten themselves and fall out while riding. This, in turn, could reduce braking performance, causing injury to the rider and damage to the bike and other property.

According to KTM North America, this recall potentially involves up to 342 bikes sold in North America, with 147 units being 2022 FE 350S models and 195 units being 2022 FE 501S models. KTM says that it believes around one percent of these bikes actually have the defect, but is checking the entire model year designation in the interest of rider safety. These bikes were produced between February 2, 2021 and July 2, 2021. The VINs for these bikes are non-sequential.

Since the potential effects are so serious, KTM advises that all 2022 Husqvarna FE350S and FE 501S owners should discontinue riding these bikes until they can get them to their local authorized Husqvarna Motorcycles dealers for service. Husky dealers will inspect the retaining “R” clips on the front brake calipers to see if they were installed as they should have been. If they are found to be incorrectly installed, your Husqvarna dealer will install them correctly according to established procedure. This recall service will be performed free of charge for owners of affected bikes.

Husqvarna Motorcycles North America began notifying dealers about this recall on August 31, 2021, and will continue issuing notifications through September 2, 2022. The OEM also plans to notify registered owners of affected models beginning on September 20, 2021, and it will continue to do so through November 18, 2022.

Owners may contact KTM customer service at 1-888-985-6090, regarding KTM recall number HTB2108. The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration’s number for this recall is 21V-678. Owners may also contact the NHTSA Vehicle Safety Hotline at 1-888-327-4236 (TTY 1-800-424-9153) or go to www.nhtsa.gov.