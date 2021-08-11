On August 2, 2021, Kawasaki Motors Corporation U.S.A. announced a recall on certain 2020 and 2021 model year Ninja H2, Ninja H2 Carbon, Z H2, Ninja H2 SX SE+, ZX-10R, ZX-10R ABS, ZX-10R KRT Edition, ZX-10R ABS KRT Edition, ZX-10RR, and Z H2 SE bikes. A potentially improperly installed engine oil relief pressure valve could come apart during operation. This could lead to a loss of oil pressure, engine stalling, and may also increase the rider’s risk of a crash.

Approximately 1,523 individual bikes could be affected by this recall in the U.S. The remedy will see authorized Kawasaki dealers replace the relief valve on affected bikes, free of charge. Here is the approximate breakdown of how many units of each model could be affected, per Kawasaki.

2021 Ninja H2 SX SE+ : 120 units

2020 and 2021 Ninja H2 and Ninja H2 Carbon: 30 units

2021 Ninja ZX-10R ABS and KRT Edition: 391 units

2021 Ninja ZX-10R and KRT Edition: 527 units

2021 Ninja ZX-10RR: 50 units

2020 and 2021 Z H2: 324 units

2021 Z H2 SE: 81 units

Potentially affected bikes were produced between March 26, 2020 and March 5, 2021. Kawasaki says the problem stems from components of the relief valve that adjusts oil pressure of the engine may come off due to improper assembly. When the oil pressure warning indicator is turned on, the engine becomes poorly lubricated. In the worst case, the engine may suddenly stop.

The only potential warning sign that Kawasaki notes is the oil pressure warning indicator coming on as oil pressure begins to decrease. If you notice this behavior and your bike is one of the models listed above, you should contact your local authorized Kawasaki dealer to schedule your recall service.

Kawasaki will notify its dealers on August 17, 2021 about this recall. The company also plans to notify registered owners of affected Kawasaki motorcycles on August 18, 2021. Kawasaki Motor Corporation’s number for this recall is MC21-05. The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration’s number for this recall is 21V-593.

Owners may contact Kawasaki customer service at 1-866-802-9381. Additionally, owners may contact the NHTSA Vehicle Safety Hotline at 1-888-327-4236 (TTY 1-800-424-9153) or go to www.nhtsa.gov.