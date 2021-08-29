Yamaha was in a bit of a pickle prior to this announcement. Team Blue was out two riders following the drama that took place with Maverick Viñales, and the retirement of living legend Valentino Rossi.

Team Blue is doing a bit of a shuffle following the dramatic events that unfolded. Franco Morbidelli, who currently races for Sepang Racing Team (SRT), will also move to the Yamaha Factory squad this year, ahead of his supposed debut in 2022. In Morbidelli’s place, Dovizioso will saddle up with SRT for the Misano leg of the 2021 MotoGP season. This will mark Dovizioso’s return to the series. The fifteen-time MotoGP race winner could bring something special to SRT.

However, the deal isn’t officially signed just yet. Our colleagues at Motorsport.com report that the deal hasn’t been signed just yet. In an interview with BT Sport at the British Grand Prix, Lin Jarvis, Yamaha Factory Racing’s principal, stated that “The opportunity is for Franky [Franco Morbidelli] to grade up."

Jarvis further elaborates that "obviously, Franky's been on our radar for a while now and this is now his third year, albeit it's been a difficult year.”

"We've got a clear plan in place with his management for him to do that, so he'll be a factory rider in 2022."

"And with that in mind and with this weird situation this year, we'll upgrade him this season as well. So, when Franky comes back, the intention is he will be in the factory team."

Now, about Dovizioso joining SRT in 2022, Jarvis satiated that the deal “is not signed off yet,” but he further stated that there were no obstacles in the way to get the deal to push through.