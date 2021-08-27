In motorcycling circles, many supermoto riders have earned a reputation as hooligans. Whether on the track or on the street, the lightweight machines are liable to back it into the corner and wheelie out of the exit. From endos to power slides, supermotos are all about maximizing fun, but a select few are also aimed at taking care of business on the raceway.

Enter Husqvarna’s FS 450 platform. Introduced in 2016, the track-only model is bred to capture checkered flags. Over the years, Husky has refined the package and the story continues in 2022. After upgrading the suspension, linkage, and front axle in 2021, the KTM’s Swedish subsidiary primarily focused on the FS 450’s rideability and aesthetics.

A new Brembo hydraulic clutch delivers easy actuation and fade-free performance. Mated to Pankl Racing Systems' five-speed gearbox, the precise clutch system puts the 450cc single’s 63 horsepower at the rider’s fingertips. Race-worthy 16.5-inch/17-inch Alpina spoked wheels shod in Bridgestone slicks still help the 2022 trim get all that power to the tarmac.

With a 238-pound wet weight and 63 ponies on tap, the FS 450 better stop in a hurry as well, and the four-piston Brembo caliper and 310mm rotor up front drops anchor with the best of them. Out back, a two-piston Brembo binder latches onto a 220mm disc, providing excellent stability and extra braking power.

Both the WP XACT fork and rear shock go unchanged in 2022, but they still provide the utmost support and response for the diverse terrain encountered by supermoto racers. Of course, if you look good you perform well, and the FS dons a snazzy new livery in 2022. The platform also gained gripper seat material in 2021, and the brand contemporizes the design to match the new aesthetic.

While Husky hasn’t revealed the MSRP just yet, its select upgrades don’t warrant a huge markup over the 2021 FS 450’s $11,299 price tag. The new models will hit showroom floors soon and help refine the supermoto image for years to come.