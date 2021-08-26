The fine folks at TwinThing Custom Motorcycles are back at it again—or perhaps, they never left. This time, the U.K.-based custom bike builders took on a Honda CB400SS, turning it into a little custom greenlaning wonder in their newest short film. Let’s take a look.

What is “greenlaning,” exactly? For those unfamiliar, green lanes—also known as byways—are places where it’s legal to ride motor vehicles off-road in England. However, as the video mentions, horse-riders, hikers, bicyclists, and just about anyone else can and will also use green lanes. Thus, the perpetual conflict between those using motor vehicles on those tracks, and those getting around by non-motorized means.

TwinThing built up this custom Honda CB400SS with a bit more suspension travel in back, spoked wheels wrapped in Heidenau K65 rubber, plenty of style, and plenty of attitude. A clean, uncluttered digital display now gives the rider all the necessary information up front, while LED headlight, taillight, and turn signals both light the way and inform others of the rider’s intentions while they’re out and about.

Once the narrator gives a brief overview of some of the modifications made to this bike, it’s up to the rider to show us all what kind of fun greenlaning can be. The bike is extremely easy on the eyes, and that exhaust note and appropriate mic placement and sound design make it even easier on the ears. Please do yourself a favor and watch this video with headphones so you can hear every bit of it. You can thank me later.

As many custom shops do, TwinThing both takes commissions and also creates custom works that it then offers for sale on its website. This CB400SS is currently not listed, and it’s unclear if that’s because this video is so new, or because it was created for a customer. In any case, if you’re interested in their work, you can always reach out to them there or via social media.