You can tell just by looking at this 1978 BMW R100/7 that it’s something special. That fact becomes even clearer if you watch and listen to the accompanying cold start and ride video. The good news for you is that it’s currently looking for a new home—and even better, is being sold with no reserve. Let’s take a look.

This bike was built by Tom Cutter, the man behind Rubber Chicken Racing Garage, who is a well-known and respected fixture in the BMW community. Extensive period-appropriate modifications were performed on this bike before it came into the hands of its current owner, Motogrotto. It’s hard to say if it looks as good as it sounds, or sounds as good as it looks—plug in your headphones, cue up the video, and listen for yourself.

It’s powered by a 979cc opposed-twin engine mated to a five-speed gearbox. Upgrades include Nikasil-plated Alfin cylinders, 9.5:1 pistons sourced from a 1979 BMW R100RT, and stainless-steel valves with replacement springs and seats. It was also fitted with a pair of 40mm Bing concentric carburetors, Karcoma petcocks, dual-plug cylinder heads, Accel dual-output ignition coils, a Dual electronic ignition system, EnDuraSpark advance module with an EnduraLast 450-watt alternator, and a Centech fuse panel. (If you’re a total nerd about font design choices, incidentally, you’re going to love just looking at that fuse panel.)

Gallery: 1978 BMW R100/7

The list of modifications goes on and on, and includes a leading axle hydraulic fork fitted with HyperPro springs, as well as Gazi Sport X shocks with black coils in the rear. Dual ABM semi-floating brake discs with EBC sintered pads stop you up front, and are connected with stainless steel brake hoses. A trued brake drum fitted with Ferodo brake shoes stops you in the rear. You can see a full list of all the modifications on the Bring a Trailer auction listing, and it’s clear that an awful lot of time, attention, and care went into creating the bike you now see before you.

It’s being offered with no reserve, and comes with a spare seat, a set of OEM blue rear turn-signal lenses, and a clean Pennsylvania title in the seller’s name. It’s currently located in Riegelsville, Pennsylvania. The auction ends on Friday, August 27, 2021. As of August 23, bidding is up to $4,905.