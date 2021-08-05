Having good, reliable motorcycle stands is indispensable. If you like to wrench, you’re probably already well acquainted with this idea. Popping your bike up on stands makes so many maintenance and modification jobs that much easier to do. Knowing that your bike isn’t going anywhere without you personally moving it takes a weight off your mind.

It seems like a simple enough concept, right? Specially-constructed metal units with wheels, sized to fit your specific model, and designed for one or two people to safely get one or both ends of a bike up off the ground. As with so many things in life, though, not all stands are created equal. We all want to save money where we can, but some cheap bike stands can feel downright dangerous to use.

If you’ve ever wished that someone made bike stands that can easily move in multiple directions, then the folks at Australia’s Dynamoto may have just the answer to your garage prayers. The three guys behind Dynamoto don’t advertise themselves as a team of superheroes, but they have a totally relatable origin story anyway.

Gallery: Dynamoto Bike Stands

5 Photos

You see, all three guys love bikes—and all three decided that regular motorcycle stands just didn’t cut it. As luck would have it, one-third of the trio is Stuart Black, who happens to be a mechanical engineer. The other two corners of the triangle are Stephen Mcguinness, a professional designer, and Marc McSweeney, a strategic business advisor. By their powers combined, Dynamoto was born and brought to market.

The not-so-secret sauce is Dynamoto’s patent-pending Rotacasters. These wheels are chunky in every way—and what’s more, they’re omnidirectional. Their size, shape, and construction prevent them getting hung up when crossing concrete expansion joints, tile grout, or other potential obstacles that might stall lesser wheels. As you can see in the photos, they’re wheels outfitted with multiple, smaller wheels that help one person easily, safely, and smoothly move a bike in any direction they want.

While the company is based in Australia, they ship worldwide. As you might guess, their stands aren’t exactly cheap. However, they do come with a 10-year warranty. We must stress here that we have not personally tested these stands, but the concept and videos make the product seem incredibly promising for all kinds of riders. If you have some of these, feel free to let us know about your experience in the comments!