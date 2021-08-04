If you’re anxious to get out on track at the Circuit of the Americas and maybe learn a few things while you’re at it, then BMW Motorrad USA has some news you can use. DoubleRFest 2021 is headed to COTA in Austin, Texas from September 11 through 12. Here’s what you need to know.

While the event is primarily geared toward celebrating BMW S 1000 RR and M 1000 RR owners, you don’t have to be an owner to attend. In fact, BMW stresses, this event is open to riders of all makes and models of bikes. All you really need to be is an enthusiast—and who doesn’t like a DoubleR?

Racer and current BMW brand ambassador Nate Kern will be there, helping teach riders with on-track lessons at COTA while riding your own bike. One or two full days of riding will be available, with skill level groups broken up into Beginner, Intermediate, and Advanced to keep things organized.

Gallery: BMW DoubleRFest 2021 at Circuit of the Americas

6 Photos

During the lunch break, BMW Motorrad is also bringing out its companions at the BMW Performance Center Driving School to offer M Hot Lap rides around COTA. You may want to indulge in those prior to eating in case some of those turns get extra intense.

BMW DoubleRFest 2021 runs from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. on September 11 and 12, 2021. Space is limited to 40 members per group per day, and you can register at Kern Track Days, which we’ll link in our Sources. All skill levels cost $600 per day, with an additional $15 service fee. Full and partial garage space each day is also available at an additional charge. There’s no mention of any food or drinks availability as part of DoubleRFest, so you may want to ask about that if you plan to attend.