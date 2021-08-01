We covered another BMW R100GS Paris-Dakar edition for sale on Bring a Trailer a few days ago. That example was a first-owned, three-mile bike that sold for a ridiculous $31,000 USD. Then again, most BMW GS owners actually ride their motorcycles, such is the case with this 1992 Paris-Dakar edition.

With 23,000 miles on the odometer, this bike is well past its break-in period and has been ridden quite a lot. The bike racked up about 20,000 miles before its current owner and seller added about 1,500 to the clock after he acquired it in July 2020.

The bike comes with a few goodies such as a Corbin two-up seat, clear windscreen, rear luggage rack, lockable storage compartment, skid plate, engine and headlight guards, BMW-branded side panniers, and LED brake and taillights.

There are a few issues, though. The seller notes a repaired crack and missing mounting hardware on the left-front skirt. There is also a bit of paint loss on the tank and some scratches on the front fender, but nothing that will keep the bike from riding. Currently, the bike is fitted with Shinko Trail Master tires that definitely need replacing. If you buy this bike, be sure to get a replacement set in a 90/90-21 size for the front, and a 130/80-17 in the rear.

Powering the BMW R100GS is an air-cooled 980cc boxer engine that produced 58 horsepower and 56 pound-feet of torque, that is when it was new. Who knows how many ponies have since turned to glue after over twenty years? It still runs, however, and the seller posts a video of him ripping through the canyons. While it's by no means a knee-down showcase, it proves that the bike is rideable and road-worthy. Actually, it kinda looks somewhat exciting.

The bike was last serviced in February 2021. In that session, the oil was changed, the pushrod tube seals were replaced, the carburetors were synchronized, and the brake fluid was flushed according to the seller.

I will admit that it's not the most impressive listing ever, but I will say that the price of the three-mile example is absolutely bonkers for some people. This bike is currently listed for $7,450 USD, and the bidding ends on Tuesday, August 3, 2021. While you will have to accept or deal with a few imperfections here and there, I'll say this much, A BMW R100GS Paris-Dakar edition is still a BMW R100GS Paris-Dakar edition.