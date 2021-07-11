Designed and built by Sebastian Seebacher, otherwise known as SEBSPEED, this 1999 Honda VFR800 is a streetfighter with such an aggressive aura it's been named the "Warbird."

The bike is currently listed on Iconic Motorbike Auctions, and the listing closes three days from the time of this article's publishing. Get your checkbooks out on or before July 14, 2021, because this bird is headed to a new home at 10:00 am. The current bid sits at a very affordable and frankly tempting price of just $2,400 USD. To be honest, I'd put a bid in myself if I didn't just buy a motorcycle.

Anyway, the bike came out in 1999, and unlike the Neo-Retro CBR650R and CBR1000R, this Honda has a V-twin engine in it. The seller acquired this bike in its stock form "from a local guy who was using the bike as his daily for most of the year." After the seller got it, he used it as a donor bike to make into a custom streetfighter.

The seller is an Air Force veteran, enthused by World War II-era aviation. Taking inspiration from P-51 Mustangs back in the day, the VFR800 dons some kick-ass rivets along with a custom paint job, some luscious leather seats, and heaps of attention to detail. SEBSPEED also fitted it with a MotoGadget digital display that's still full-featured but has a bit of a steampunk vibe to it with its retro dot-matrix display made up of piercing-red LEDs and some green ones.

The seller sent the bike over to SEBSPEED after seeing his 1996 VFR custom project. Three years after taking ownership of the bike, the seller received it fully customized on Christmas Eve of 2018. He even got a custom-painted helmet that matches the bike!

For spec nerds out there, the bike went on the dyno with the actual charts posted. The bike makes 101.40 horsepower to the wheel and features a maximum torque figure of 56.77 foot-pounds.