On Sunday, July 4, 2021, twenty-eight-times trials world champion Toni Bou officially took his 120th Trials World Championship victory at the French Charade circuit. The course was extremely tough and technical due to some heavy rain that muddied up the situation quite a bit, but both Bou and his teammate Takahisa Fujinami managed to grab both first and fourth-place finishes, respectively.

Keep in mind that this is the same Toni Bou who underwent surgery for a broken leg less than two months prior. If you’ve followed professional motorsports for any length of time, you’ve already seen that the pros tend to push themselves harder than we non-professional riders. Some seem to heal extremely quickly, but the key is coming back at just the right time, because coming back too soon can cause more damage.

Luckily, it seems that Bou is already back to his usual top form. The course consisted of 12 extremely muddy, slippery sections, over which riders would compete for two laps. By the end of Lap One, Bou was already in front of the pack in terms of scoring. It’s his 13th victory in France, and his 120th over all, and his team couldn’t be happier with his performance.

Gallery: Toni Bou Takes 120th Trials GP Victory

“Toni Bou doesn’t need to prove anything to us and today we saw that he is back in shape and much better recovered after the injury. Today the trial looked easy but the rain made it tough and Toni Bou did really well. I want to congratulate him and, once again, all the people who have helped get him back into shape. I think he's already at 100 percent,” Repsol Honda team manager Miquel Cirera said in a statement.

“Today I am really happy. After making a mistake on the first lap, the second turned out incredible. I picked up a five in an unusual way, but more importantly than just the points, it was a really great round because I felt some very good sensations. Overall, it has been a super weekend for us, I felt very competitive after the changes to the bike: we adjusted it for the altitude of the trial and it really worked for us. I want to congratulate the whole team for their work. Now we can go on vacation very satisfied with ourselves and recover very well. Andorra is always difficult for me but it gives me that extra motivation,” Toni Bou said after the event.

The entire Trials GP field now has a summer break to look forward to, before returning for the fourth event of the 2021 season in Andorra from August 20 through 22. Will Bou continue his winning ways? Signs certainly look that way, but we’ll have to watch and find out.