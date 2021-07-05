KTM India has recently announced its latest price increase concerning the Duke, RC, and Adventure range of motorcycles. This marks the third time the Austrian motorcycle manufacturer has increased its prices across its model range for 2021 alone. Coming into effect starting the month of July, the price hike has been attributed to rising raw material costs brought about by supply shortages as a result of the coronavirus pandemic.

Looking at things in more detail, the KTM 125 Duke is now Rs 10,000, or $134 USD more expensive following the price hike. This pegs KTM’s most affordable motorcycle at a cost of Rs 170,000, or the equivalent of $2,281 USD. This puts it at a severe disadvantage towards its Japanese competition, with bikes like the Suzuki Gixxer 250 costing nearly just as much as the KTM 125 Duke. Moving on, the KTM 390 Duke is now Rs 11,000 ($150 USD) dearer, and will set you back a steep Rs 287,000, or the equivalent of $3,851 USD.

Sportbike aficionados will be disappointed too, as the RC 390 gets one of the biggest price hikes of the lot, with an increase of Rs 11,000, or the equivalent of $150 USD. This brings this sharp little sportbike’s retail price to a steep Rs 277,517, or around $3,724 USD. The smaller bikes in the RC sportbike range receive smaller price increases, with the smallest of the lot, the RC 125 getting a Rs 10,000 ($134 USD) increase, and the RC200 getting just a Rs 2,253, or $30 USD increase. This pegs the new price tags for the RC 125 and RC 200 at Rs 180,538 ($2,423 USD) and Rs 208,602 ($2,800 USD) respectively.

Lastly, KTM’s small-capacity adventure lineup consisting of the 250 Adventure and 390 Adventure get price increases as well. The 250 Adventure gets a near-negligible increase of just Rs 256, or $3 USD. Meanwhile, the 390 Adventure has been slapped with a massive hike amounting to Rs 11,423, or $153 USD, causing its ex-showroom price to soar to Rs 328,286, or the equivalent of $4,406 USD.