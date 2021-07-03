Straight from 1981, the Honda Motocompo is a legendary 49cc scooter so compact that it could fit in the back of a car—particularly, the Honda City which was available in the early '80s.

This specific example is a 1981 model of Honda's iconic trunk bike, and it's on sale on Bring a Trailer.

The little tike of a bike is powered by a 49cc two-stroke single-cylinder engine mated to single-speed transmission and has an automatic clutch. The unit itself is finished in red and features a full suspension, a center stand, oil injection, a master fuel switch, street lighting, and a black vinyl solo seat.

Price-wise, the listing's current bid stands at $5,000 USD, and I know what you're thinking, for a 49cc-2.5 horsepower-scooter, how is that price justifiable? For those of you that don't know, the Motocompo is a bit of a cult classic, and fitting it in the back of your car's trunk is just plain fun. The scooter was designed to be as compact as possible in order to fit into the pint-sized trunk of the Honda City supermini hatchback back in the day. The idea was that you'd park and then unfold the scooter to cover the rest of the distance to your destination, allowing you to skip the walk and travel in style.

That being said, it's not a fast scooter. The speedometer only goes up to 50 kilometers per hour or about 31 miles per hour. The rest of the instrumentation is quite complete, with an oil pressure indicator and a fuel gauge at the top of the tank. However, the scooter is missing an odometer, so the actual mileage of it is unknown.

Again, the listing's highest bid at the time of this article's writing is $5,000 USD. To add to the deal, the bike comes with the owner's manual, along with a mirror, a key, a spare fuse, and an Oregon bill of sale. The scooter actually came from Auckland, New Zealand, and was acquired by the seller in June 2021. The auction for this Motocompo ends on Wednesday, July 7, 2021.