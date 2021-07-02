BMW had a busy 2021 model year. The House of Munich launched the R 18, introduced the WSBK-worthy M 1000 RR, unveiled its CE-04 electric scooter concept, and updated the popular R nineT platform to Euro 5 standards. With such an eventful release schedule amid an ongoing pandemic, it was time for Beemer to get back to basics for 2022.

Starting with the brand’s vaunted adventure range, the G 310 GS, F 750 GS, F 850 GS, and F 850 GS Adventure don a Triple Black paint scheme. Both the F 750 GS and F 850 GS also gain handguards in the process while the F 850 GS Adventure now features a double seat. Aside from the all-black livery, the GSA boasts a new Light White Uni colorway.

Gallery: 2022 BMW Lineup

14 Photos

On the touring and sport-touring front, the F 900 XR and S 1000 XR also get the blacked-out treatment and BMW now equips the F 900 XR with hand protectors. A Racing Red 2 and Light White livery joins the S 1000 XR stable as well. Customers can add the M performance package to the Light White colorway along with the brand’s Billet pack when the left engine protector is removed. For long haulers, the R 1250 RS welcomes the Light White color option in 2022 while the R 1250 RT benefits from a software update and new Triple Black Livery.

The naked bike segment adds a splash of color to the mix with the G 310 R adopting a Kyanite Blue Metallic paint with red rims. The F 900 R takes things a step further with a Light White/Racing Blue/Racing Red color combo and an exclusive Blue Stone Metallic paint job. For the retro crowd, the R nineT Scrambler and Urban GS now offer optional off-road tires. However, only the Urban GS earns the Imperial Blue Metallic color scheme.

The R 18 sees the most paint options in 2022, though. The big-bore Bavarian boxer drops the classic First Edition colorway but now flaunts a Mars Red Metallic and Manhattan Metallic Matte option in addition to the 719 variant previously unveiled.

Lastly, the S 1000 RR now features a Mineral Grey Metallic livery to separate it from the new M 1000 RR flagship sportbike. BMW still offers the Dynamic, Race, Billet, and M packages so customers can fully customize the superbike to their needs. While BMW hasn’t listed pricing for its 2022 range just yet, fans can order models as early as August, 2021.