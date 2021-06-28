When Royal Enfield introduced the Continental 650 GT in 2017 and the Interceptor 650 the following year, you just knew these Indian twins were ripe for customization. The aftermarket responded with bolt-on accessories, and custom builders have been sculpting bespoke versions on the regular. That brings us to this classy Interceptor from Soldoutmotorcycles.

Soldout is a new outfit from well-known British builder Shaun Walker, previously of Down & Out Motorcycles. He’s doing his own thing at Soldout, and this is the first bike out of the new shop.

The first words that come to my mind when I look at this bike are “classic,” “tasteful,” and “chunky.” The overall color palette is subdued and almost completely neutral; the only things that aren’t gray or black are the olive accent on the tank and a bit of yellow lettering on the rims.

What stands out most on the Soldout Interceptor is the fat tires (a carryover theme from Walker's time at Down & Out). By using a wide fork kit, Walker was able to fit matching 3.5-inch-wide spoked Excel wheels to the bike to accommodate the retro Coker Beck tires. The rims are of the 16-inch variety, compared to the 18s that come stock on the Interceptor.

On top of the fork sits an LSL handlebar with internal wiring and Motogadget bar-end turn signals for a really clean look. The single-unit gauge is from Cognito Moto and uses GPS to monitor speed. The halogen headlight, with wire mesh cover, was custom-made by Walker. A keyless ignition system (also from Motogadget) allows operation of the bike with a fob.

There are plenty more mods as you move toward the back of the bike, including the custom-painted tank (done by Pro Kustom), serrated footpegs, smoked-out airbox covers, and a flat, diamond-stitched leather seat. The custom-made, two-into-two stainless exhaust system uses a reverse-cone megaphone muffler (there’s a video on Soldout’s Instagram feed if you want to hear how it sounds). Out back, a pair of YSS piggyback shocks offer good looks and improved bump absorption over stock, with Kellerman LED lighting and a tidy fender presenting a clean view from the rear.

This take on Royal Enfield’s INT650 GT is a mature, clean, retro take on a modern classic. Nothing is out of place, and it’s a stunning way for Soldoutmotorcycles to introduce itself to the custom bike world.