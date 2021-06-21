Revolt Reopens Bookings In India, Sells 5,000 Bikes In Two Hours

Last Friday, the 18th of June, Revolt Intellicorp, an Indian electric mobility startup known for the RV400 and RV300 electric motorcycles reopened bookings for its electric two-wheelers. With demand for sustainable electric mobility skyrocketing in India thanks to lowered prices brought about by recent government mandates, the company decided to make bookings for its machines available to the public once again.

For the Revolt RV400, a reservation fee of Rs 7,990 ($107 USD) has been put in place. Meanwhile, the entry-level RV300 had its booking price set at Rs 7,199 or $97 USD. Subsequently, bookings could be made via Revolt’s online platform, and interested customers could also request to be alerted upon subsequent opening of bookings for the highly anticipated electric machines. Much to Revolt Intellicorp’s surprise, it had to close bookings for the RV400 just two hours after opening them due to incredible demand. Within the two hour timeframe, more than 5,000 units of the RV400 had become accounted for, with a total value of Rs 50 crores, or roughly $6.7 million USD.

The Revolt RV400 is the brand’s top-of-the-line model, and retails for Rs 1.19 lakh—or $1,604 USD. It’s powered by a 3.24kWh lithium-ion battery which feeds a 3kW electric motor. This translates to around four horsepower which in turn propels the RV400 to a top speed of 85 kilometers per hour. Revolt claims an impressive range of 156 kilometers on a single charge—pretty impressive, considering the bike’s price point.

Meanwhile, an entry-level option in the form of the RV300 is also available. Retailing for a more affordable Rs 94,999, or roughly $1,280 USD, it gets a smaller 2.7kWh battery pack later to a 1.5kW electric motor. Pumping out the better part of two eager ponies, it can reach a top speed of 65 kilometers per hour while returning an even more impressive range of 180 kilometers.

Given this sudden increase in demand for Revolt's machines, particularly the RV400, the company clearly has its work cut out, and has subsequently closed pre-bookings. Bookings made last Friday are expected to begin delivery to customers sometime in September of this year.