We’ve discussed in great detail how India is one of the most aggressive countries in the world when it comes to the mainstream integration of electric vehicles into the transportation sector. With hundreds of startups dedicated solely towards the development and production of electric-powered transport, it’s no surprise that the Indian government is also taking major steps towards accelerating the adoption of electric power.

Naturally, the sudden influx of electric vehicles will cause the demand for charging stations to sky rocket, especially in highly urbanized areas such as Delhi. Now, you may be thinking that addressing this proble would be as simple as plugging your machine into a wall socket, right? Unfortunately, the power demands of charging an EV are substantially greater than that of your smartphone, as such, specialized charging equipment must be obtained. Doing so previously entailed a rigorous application process filled with loads of approval steps.

After numerous citizens, private establishments, and residential compounds aired their concerns regarding the alarmingly low number of charging stations, the Delhi government took action, thereby revamping and streamlining the application process for putting up EV charging stations. This will surely come as a major relief to the more than 9,000 electric vehicles currently registered in Delhi, which at present, only has 77 fully functioning EV charging stations.

In a report published by Indian automotive publication DriveSpark, the Delhi government released a statement regarding the new single-window approval process for setting up EV charging stations, "In line with the vision set by CM Arvind Kejriwal of making Delhi the EV capital of India, Delhi will soon be the only city in the world where anyone can get an EV charger installed, net of Delhi government subsidy, by making a single phone call or applying online."

Given the roll-out of the much faster application processes in setting up EV charging stations, we can expect to see a massive boom in EV-centric infrastructure. The notion of other cities within India following suit very soon isn’t far-fetched either. As previously discussed, multiple electric motorcycle manufacturers are investing heavily on the development of fast-charging infrastructure across multiple cities in the country. Given how fast the development of EV-centric infrastructure is in India, it won’t be surprising to see electric vehicles outnumbering their gas-powered counterparts in a matter of years.