On April 1, 2021, we saw official design documents from BMW for the production version of the upcoming Definition CE-04 electric scooter. Now it’s June, 2021, and these spy shots we’ve obtained seem to confirm that there was absolutely zero April Fooling about those design documents. Let’s take a look.

Now, to be clear, the Definition CE-04 Concept that BMW unveiled in November, 2020 was something the company called a “near-series version” in its official release. So far, we still don’t have any information about the motor, battery, or any other technical specifications just yet. However, as near as we could tell, the main differences between the concept and the design documents were the addition of mirrors, road-legal turn signals, and a little rear hugger on the back to hold a license plate and rear turn signals.

These spy shots show both those mirrors and the rear hugger, complete with rear lights, in action. It’s a rainy, gloomy-looking day out at the test track, so the shots aren’t all completely clear. Some look a bit foggy, or perhaps the photographer was hiding in a duck blind in order to spy on the proceedings. Either way, though, we do get a peek at all sides of the scoot, even if their clarity isn’t equal across the board.

Gallery: BMW Definition CE-04 Spy Photos

Since it’s raining, you’d think the rider would perhaps have turned the headlight on, but it doesn’t appear that they flipped that switch in these photos. So, we can’t tell you anything about what it looks like when it’s illuminated. Some shots appear to show the rear brake lights activated, and they look perfectly fine and visible.

Another thing that may or may not mean much is that the test rider seems to just be wearing basic black motorcycle gear, with a hi-viz yellow vest on top and some hi-viz yellow striping on the jacket sleeves. Normally, we wouldn’t pay much attention to what a test rider is wearing, except that BMW specifically introduced a jacket that’s meant to pair with the Definition CE-04 to make riders more visible to road traffic at the same time it unveiled the concept scoot in 2020.

How it’s supposed to work is that LED strips in the back of this jacket are meant to light up at the same time as the Definition CE-04's brake or turn signal lights. That way, road users behind you can see your intentions and react accordingly. Of course, the mere fact of its existence doesn’t mean that BMW necessarily has to test the Definition CE-04 and jacket together. It just means we don’t get a little sneak peek at how they’re interacting in these specific photos.

As well as the next to nothing we know about specs, we also have no pricing or availability information as yet. Rumors say it’ll roll out before the end of the year, but it’s unclear when or in what markets that might happen. We’ll be sure to share more information as we have it.