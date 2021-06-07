Few bikes hold as much of a legend status in the modern day as the Kawasaki Ninja H2 R. Currently considered as one of the fastest—if not the fastest production motorcycles in the world, suffice it to say that the Ninja H2 R is capable of achieving ungodly speeds and mind-numbing acceleration. This track-only machine has been sitting at the throne of performance oriented machines since 2015, with a claimed top speed of 380 kilometers per hour.

For the 2021 model year, Kawasaki India has launched the superbike at an increased price of Rs 79.90 lakh, or the equivalent of an astonishing $109,588 USD. For reference, the Ninja H2 R retails for $55,000 USD in the U.S. market, so it's clear to see that this bike is definitely a luxury item in India, where it retails for nearly twice as much. Diving into a little more detail, the 2021 model-year Ninja H2 R launched in India retains pretty much all the styling and tech componentry of the previous model.

Boasting a supercharged 998cc inline four-cylinder engine, the Kawasaki Ninja H2 R is truly in a class of its own. Pumping out a whopping 321 horsepower at a sky-high 14,000 rpm, this track weapon is definitely not for novices. A bidirectional quickshifter comes standard with the six-speed manual transmission. Given all this firepower, Kawasaki has fitted the bike with a slew of electronic rider aids meant to keep all 300 ponies in check. These electronic assists are powered by a six-axis IMU which governs the bike's corner management functions, bank angle display, and maximum bank angle recording.

The underpinnings of the Kawasaki Ninja H2 R consist of Öhlins suspension hardware, particuarly a TTX36 gas-charged monoshock, as well as 43mm inverted forks up front. As for the brakes, nothing but the industry-leading Brembo M50 Monobloc calipers mated to 330mm dual discs up front, and a 250mm disc out back provide sharp braking feel and incredible stopping power. The Kawasaki Ninja H2 R is available in just one colorway—Mirror Coated Matte Spark Black.