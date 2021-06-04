While flagship electric motorcycles such as the Zero SR/F and Harley-Davidson LiveWire hog all the headlines, current electric powertrains might be most effective in entry-level models. Perfect for navigating urban environs, small motorcycles and scooters represent the most feasible electric options. One such example is the Dayi Motor's new E-Odin.

Comparable to a 125cc four-stroke, the E-Odin's 72V 100Ah lithium battery powers a 6000 W (8 horespower) brushless motor located in the rear wheel hub. The configuration yields a 130-mile range and recharges on household electricity in 10 hours. The E-Odin comes standard with ABS, meets Euro 5 standards, and Dayi claims a top speed of 62 mph.

Gallery: 2021 Dayi Motors E-Odin

7 Photos

On the styling front, the E-Odin takes a similar approach as rival naked bikes. The aggressive headlamp resembles the older BMW S 1000 R or a member of Kawasaki’s Z family. The battery cover adds a technical touch to the E-Odin's aesthetics. However, with the word “Trust” emblazoned across the bodywork, Dayi attempts to convince prospective buyers of the bike’s reliability.

Despite the E-Odin's humble power figures and diminutive stature, the Chinese brand outfits the electric with full-sized 17-inch wheels. The front wears a 120/70 tire and the rear sports a 180/55 hoop. Axial-mounted calipers and twin discs shed speed at the front while a single binder and rotor combo completes the braking system.

Dayi offers the E-Odin with full luggage or in a stripped-down trim. Rigid saddlebags highlight the luggage set and a top case increases passenger accommodations with a padded backrest. Meanwhile, the base model E-Odin comes in red, blue, and gray colorways. Pricing hasn’t been announced yet, but customers can obtain more information at Dayi’s website. No, the E-Odin isn't the mightiest electric model in the pantheon, but it’s a welcome addition to the small-capacity eclectic market.