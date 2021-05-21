Swiss Grand Prix motorcycle rider Eskil Suter founded Suter Racing Technology (SRT) in 1996 while he was still competing in the 250cc class. Following his racing career, SRT developed a Superbike World Championship engine for the Petronas F1 team and helped with Kawasaki’s MotoGP efforts between 2004 and 2006. When Dorna launched the 600cc Moto2 class, Suter designed a chassis that claimed three consecutive Manufacturers' Championships (2010-2012).

After all that success in the intermediate class, SRT set its sights on MotoGP once again. This time, the company entered the first Suter/BMW-built prototype in the 2012 season. Prior to the initial campaign, Marc VDS rider Mika Kallio helped develop the Suter machine in 2011, working out the kinks before the upcoming season.

SRT then partnered with Team Forward and tapped American rider Colin Edwards to pilot the Suter/BMW ride. Edwards tested the #001 Suter at all three MotoGP tests preceding the first race in 2012. Despite all the hours on track, the race bike was strictly used for development purposes.

“Finally, #001 completed her life as a race bike helping the development of the engine control system,” noted Suter. “It was set up with lots of instrumentation for Bosch Motorsport and was ridden by more riders, like Alex De Angelis and Dominik Aegerter to complete the development and calibration of the vehicle control strategies required by the MotoGP class.”

After the bike’s retirement, SRT primarily used it for presentation purposes and it hasn’t been ridden since 2018. However, Suter restored the build in 2020 to meet current specification. Now, a BMW S1000RR mill powers the race bike with a new Bosch MS5.0 ECU calling the shots. Ohlins TTX fork and rear shock delivers the utmost feel and response at the bars. Brembo monobloc calipers do the same at the brake lever and pedal.

OZ Racing magnesium forged wheels keep the weight at a svelte 339 pounds and the Suter-tuned engine generates 226 horsepower. Thanks to those formidable figures, the #001 Suter achieves a top speed 202 mph.

Those concerned about the authenticity of such a prized bike should rest assured. Suter themselves are selling the race machine and it’s currently located at the brand's headquarters in Turbenthal, Switzerland. The Suter/BMW is offered on bill of sale only and the current bid resides at $2,600. Luckily, the Iconic Motorbikes auction doesn’t end until May 27, 2021. If you’re intent on owning a piece of racing history, this Suter might just be the bike for your collection.