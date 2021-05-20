Shopping for a used motorcycle is a risky endeavor. No matter what a seller tells you, a dash of skepticism goes a long way. After all, motorcycles are already inherently dangerous, purchasing one that’s in a state of disrepair, even more so.

To help protect citizens from such schemes, the Netherlands Vehicle Authority (RDW) has implemented a registry to track odometer readings on automobiles. The system works in a passive manner for most motorists. Mileage is recorded during each maintenance check, repair, or tire swap. With local shops reporting numbers to RDW, the system creates a complete file for each car.

In turn, car owners can use the RDW-verified information during the reselling process. The registry also empowers buyers to request not only the vehicle’s overall mileage but proof of a regular service record. Motorrad reports that “110 million euros per year are paid too much in the Netherlands for used vehicles whose speedometers have been tampered with.”

The RDW’s efforts have helped curb the reselling scams and Dutch authorities recently announced that the system will expand to motorcycles on July 1, 2021. Similar to the car registration, local mechanics will record the motorbike’s odometer during regular services and repairs. Despite the expansion, it’s important to note that the system is completely voluntary.

If an owner doesn’t want their mileage reported to RDW, they can request as much or work on the vehicle themselves. Regardless of the potential disputes and loopholes, the RDW system should put a fair number of prospective buyers at ease. Buying or selling a used motorcycle can have its perks and pitfalls. Hopefully, the Netherlands’ odometer registry makes the procedure easier for both parties.