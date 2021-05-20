How would you like a free motorcycle to go with your brand new set of Michelin tires? Well, Yamaha and Michelin have got you covered, provided that you live in France, and buy a set of fresh Michelin rubber from any of Yamaha's dealerships across the country. The Japanese motorcycle maker and the French tire company are working together to get more riders on the road to sport a fresh set of Michelins for their trusty steeds.

With the riding season fast approaching, and the weather beginning to become ideal for motorcycle riding, now's the perfect time for motorcycle aficionados in France and other parts of Europe to hop aboard their trusty steeds. With Spring in full swing, and the weather getting warmer and more conducive to riding, a lot of motorcycle owners will be heading over to dealerships and service centers to have their bikes reconditioned for the riding season. In line with this, Yamaha France is raffling off a brand new MT-07 naked streetfighter to a lucky buyer of a Michelin set of tires.

Yamaha and Michelin have highlighted the following tires as part of the promo—meaning the purchase of any of these sets of rubber will merit one entry into the raffle. The Yamaha MT-07 giveaway is limited to Michelin's sport tires consisting of the Power GP and Power 5. The French tire maker's sport-touring offerings consisting of the Road 5, Road 5 GT, as well the dual-purpose Road 5 Trail are also included in the promo. Lastly, acquiring a set of the Pilot Road 4, Pilot Road 4 GT, or the Anakee Adventure tires also entitles you to an entry to the raffle.

The lucky winner of the draw which will be held on the 31st of August will take home a brand spanking new Yamaha MT-07 finished in the gorgeous Storm Fluo colorway. This bike, on which the all-new YZF-R7 sportbike is based, has enjoyed massive success in Europe and other parts of the world since making its debut back in 2014. Equipped with a 689cc crossplane, parallel-twin engine, this bike is a tractable and powerful machine suitable for both intermediate and advanced riders.