On May 18, 2021, Yamaha introduced its redesigned 2022 Zuma 125 scooter, with a rugged new look for all your future urban adventures. From its new asymmetrical headlights to its claimed 101 mpg fuel economy, this is a scoot that’s ready for every commute. Let’s take a look.

Under all that bodywork lies Yamaha’s 125cc, liquid-cooled Blue Core engine. It’s a liquid-cooled, four-stroke, single-cylinder featuring Yamaha’s Variable Valve Actuation, to direct power when and where you need it through the rev range. Like most scooters, it’s a twist-and-go automatic, with a centrifugal clutch and belt-driven transmission.

The 2022 Zuma 125 rides on 12-inch lightweight wheels, featuring new DURO tubeless tires with what Yamaha describes as “an aggressive-looking block pattern.” It’s not a scooter meant for off-roading, exactly, but the new Zuma 125 wants you to know it’s not the cute, cuddly Zuma of yesteryear, OK? Like the rest of us, the past couple of years have made it toughen up.

Gallery: 2022 Yamaha Zuma 125

6 Photos

A 245mm hydraulic wave-type front disc and a 230mm rear disc brake help you stop, using the new Zuma 125’s linked brake system. The rear swingarm has twin rear shocks and packs in 3.1 inches of suspension travel, which Yamaha says makes it suitable for both city streets and unpaved roads. An ADV scooter it isn’t, but it’s nice to think it can handle a little light dirt duty here and there if necessary.

The underseat compartment can hold a single full-face helmet, and also holds two helmet hangers. Other amenities include a USB-A socket up front (why no C in 2021, Yamaha?), an LCD display, and adjustable headlights.

When can you get your hands on the 2022 Yamaha Zuma 125 in dealerships? It should roll out in the U.S. in July, 2021, in your choice of Team Yamaha Blue or Matte Black. MSRP is $3,699. For more details, contact your local Yamaha dealer.