In May, 2021, storied Italian brand Benelli, which is owned by Chinese OEM Qianjiang (also known as QJ), announced a new distribution deal in Germany. While it had previously been distributed in that market by the KSR Group, the brand is now proud to announce the formation of Benelli GmbH & Co. KG. The company says that it currently has over 100 Benelli dealerships all across Germany, which certainly seems promising if you’re a rider who wants to get your hands on one.

Benelli seems to have a strong dealership network in several countries in which it operates, so it’s no surprise that it’s working to strengthen its foothold in the German market. A quick glance at the official German Benelli page reveals that it carries most current models, from the Benelli TNT 125 up through the 752S.

Back in February, 2021, you may recall that KSR Group introduced the Motron motorcycle and scooter brand to the world. KSR currently distributes multiple two-wheeler brands to countries throughout Europe. As of May, 2021, these include Brixton, Malaguti, NIU, Italjet, CFMoto, Royal Enfield, its own KSR Moto brand, Sur-Ron, and Lambretta.

Benelli parent company QJ produces a number of other two-wheeler brands that it sells throughout the world, including Qijiang, Generic, Keeway, and KSR. As you may recall, QJ was the company tapped to produce a 338cc small-displacement Harley-branded bike for the Chinese market all the way back in 2019. Plans have since progressed on that front, with the March, 2021 release of type-approval documents for the baby Harley’s cousin, the QJ Motor SRV300.

The story of Benelli and its global presence as a motorcycle brand is ever-changing and ever-evolving. However, no matter where you live, it’s fairly evident that QJ wants to make sure that anyone who wants to get their hands on a modern Benelli can do so.