Backcountry Discovery Routes (BDR) has developed, maintained, and promoted off-highway dual-sport routes since 2011. Introducing one new regional route in the last 10 years, the non-profit documents the maiden voyage and encourages responsible backcountry travels. Each full-length documentary is available at BDR’s website and Amazon Prime, and the organization’s YouTube channel hosts more educational short films.

After “10 years, 10 routes, and 10,000 miles of adventure”, BDR is taking a step back to recognize the progress it's made in the last decade. On May 16, 2021, the organization will broadcast the Ride BDR: A 10-Year Retrospective Film live from the Backcountry Discovery Route YouTube channel. The presentation will start at 2 pm ET and an intermission will allow viewers to pop more popcorn or take a quick bathroom break.

Longtime BDR director Sterling Noren returns to the helm for the retrospective. The feature documentary will spotlight the non-profit's humble beginnings up to becoming a well-respected brand in the off-roading community. BDR promises never-before-seen footage and bloopers, interviews with the founders, and a behind-the-scenes look at the organization’s future plans.

Expect lots of dirt, mud, sand, and a healthy helping of tip-overs. Don’t be surprised if you have the urge to hit the trail after the film as well. If you can’t make the live presentation, however, the 10-Year Retrospective will also be available on Vimeo, Amazon Prime, and YouTube on June 1, 2021.

Of course, the non-profit is currently developing its Wyoming route and filming the experience. The feature-length doc is slated for a January, 2022 release. Like all BDR routes, the brand will release a Butler map in conjunction with the film.

Along with the new Wyoming route, the organization is developing new journeys in Northern California, Montana, and the South East region. Backcountry Discovery Routes has grown with the dual-sport community in the last decade, and after a quick look back, it has plans to expand even more in the next 10 years.