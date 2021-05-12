As COVID-19's grip on India tightens, KTM India officially announced the indefinite postponement of all upcoming KTM Pro Experience events throughout the country as of May 10, 2021. These include KTM Adventure Tours, as well as KTM Rides and KTM Track Day events.

In fact, taking it a step further, KTM India took to its Facebook and Instagram pages to tell all fans to “Park Your KTM” due to the deepening health crisis. It also used the hashtag #StayHomeStaySafe to encourage riders to do what they can to maintain distance from the virus.

“It’s a matter of time! We will be #ReadyToRace again,” the post reads.

“All upcoming KTM Pro-Experiences are postponed. Station your KTMs in the parking & stay tuned. Until then #stayhomestaysafe .” the post concludes. The text is the same across both KTM India’s IG and FB posts.

Daily infection numbers and death counts alike continue to rise across India at truly alarming, heartbreaking rates. As bad as the official numbers are, health experts say they’re certain they are being undercounted. With plenty of news stories relating the details of people who are unable to see the inside of a hospital to even get urgent medical care, it’s not difficult to see how you could reach that conclusion.

While different parts of the world go through different levels of crisis at different times, this is a global pandemic. Vaccines are rolling out, and there’s totally more reason for cautious optimism in May, 2021 than there was in May, 2020.

If you’ve been paying attention to international news at all, time and time again, you’ve seen just how fast the situation can turn. It doesn’t matter where you live, because with new viral variants evolving, the situation is constantly in flux. Things can seem relatively fine at one point, and then suddenly snowball into a terrible situation filled with untold suffering, illness, and death. It’s happened in Italy, France, Germany, the U.K., Japan, Thailand, Cambodia, India, and the U.S., to name a few. Just ask Washington State, which is going through its fourth wave COVID outbreak as I type this.

We are ALL sick of this, and there’s no getting around the fact that it truly sucks. However, we have to continue to do our best to keep each other safe—no matter where you live in the world. You matter, your friends matter, your family matters—and so does everyone else’s. Ride safe, everyone.